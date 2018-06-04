Major house fire overnight in Oak Bay now extinguished

Oak Bay Fire Department confirms roads now open after four hour inferno

A major house fire that blazed in Oak Bay overnight is now out.

The Oak Bay, Saanich, and Victoria Fire Departments tackled the fire at 57 Beach Drive for four hours from around 10:30 p.m. to just after 2 a.m.

Proud of these members and the coordinated effort and teamwork between our Departments. @Local967 @OakBayFireDept @VictoriaFire730 Well done everyone and wishing a speedy recovery to injured OB member. https://t.co/LPgF7G2kOo — Mike Burgess (@Mike_Burgess_) June 4, 2018

“It was ripping,” said Gordon Marshall, Oak Bay Assistant Fire Chief. “Through the whole upper floors from one side of the house to the other and out the roof.”

Complicating matters was that a previous fire in the house in 2013 had left it structurally unsafe for entry.

The house has been boarded up since the fire in 2013.

One member of the Oak Bay Fire Department remains at the scene on fire watch.

