Major house fire overnight in Oak Bay now extinguished

Oak Bay Fire Department confirms roads now open after four hour inferno

A major house fire that blazed in Oak Bay overnight is now out.

The Oak Bay, Saanich, and Victoria Fire Departments tackled the fire at 57 Beach Drive for four hours from around 10:30 p.m. to just after 2 a.m.

“It was ripping,” said Gordon Marshall, Oak Bay Assistant Fire Chief. “Through the whole upper floors from one side of the house to the other and out the roof.”

Complicating matters was that a previous fire in the house in 2013 had left it structurally unsafe for entry.

The house has been boarded up since the fire in 2013.

One member of the Oak Bay Fire Department remains at the scene on fire watch.

RELATED: Man and pets escape top floor blaze in Oak Bay – 2013

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
