Malahat to reopen 24 hours a day

Single-lane alternating traffic can continue around the clock

The Malahat will be open nights, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced Thursday, Nov. 18.

“Repair works are progressing well enough that single lane alternating traffic can continue 24-hours a day,” the ministry said in a tweet shortly after 9 a.m.

The ministry had previously anticipated closures in both directions on the Malahat stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway every night from Nov. 16 to 22, to allow crews to repair damage caused by the recent weather conditions.

