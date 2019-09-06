Man armed with large knife targets Saanich gas station in attempted robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who tried to rob a Shelbourne Street gas station with a large knife on Aug. 3. (GV Crime Stoppers/Twitter)

Saanich police are looking for a suspect after a man with a large knife walked into a gas station in the 500-block of Shelbourne Street on Aug. 3.

The suspect was spotted on the gas station’s security camera and the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers took to Twitter to help spread the word that the Saanich Police Department is asking the public to help identify him.

@SaanichPolice are looking to ID this male who on Aug 3rd entered a gas station in the 500 blk of Shelbourne to commit an armed robbery with a large knife. If you know who he is, and you'd like to tell us #anonymosly, please call 1-800-222-8477 or at https://t.co/H4nEc1KsxE pic.twitter.com/fBj2eNUhhs — GV Crime Stoppers (@VicCrimeStop) September 6, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saanich Police non-emergency line at 250-475-4321, or to provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

READ ALSO: Police search for suspect in armed robbery of Saanich gas station

@devonscarlett

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.