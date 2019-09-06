Man armed with large knife targets Saanich gas station in attempted robbery

Police looking to identify the suspect

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who tried to rob a Shelbourne Street gas station with a large knife on Aug. 3. (GV Crime Stoppers/Twitter)

Saanich police are looking for a suspect after a man with a large knife walked into a gas station in the 500-block of Shelbourne Street on Aug. 3.

The suspect was spotted on the gas station’s security camera and the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers took to Twitter to help spread the word that the Saanich Police Department is asking the public to help identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saanich Police non-emergency line at 250-475-4321, or to provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

