Man arrested after allegedly stabbing Victoria police officer with a needle

Police say the officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury

A man is facing two recommended charges after allegedly stabbing a Victoria police officer with a needle.

Police patrolling the 900-block of Pandora Avenue were informed about a person overdosing nearby at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday (March 11).

Officers found the person, who was unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing in the 900-block of Mason Street.

Police administer nasal naloxone and began chest compressions and CPR.

Police say a man from a crowd that formed stabbed an officer with a needle under the arm.

Officers took the needle from the man and brought him into custody.

Police are recommending that he be charged with obstruction and assaulting a police officer.

The person overdosing regained a pulse, resumed breathing, regained consciousness and declined further medical attention.

Victoria police say the officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was treated in hospital.

