The Saanich Police Department arrested a man in relation to a break-in at the BC Hydro district office in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man arrested after break-in at BC Hydro site in Saanich

54-year-old faces break and enter charge

Officers arrested a man early Friday morning after a break-in at BC Hydro’s district office compound, located at 4400 West Saanich Rd.

At approximately 3:20 a.m. on March 11, security at BC Hydro alerted police that a person had just entered the property.

Officers located a 54-year-old man leaving the site, according to a release from the Saanich Police Department.

He was arrested without incident and is now facing one charge of break and entering. He was later released with a court date and several conditions.

“Having real-time updates from security in this instance was a key asset that helped our officers make this swift arrest,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

