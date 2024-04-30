 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Man arrested in Oak Bay after breaking into home with BB gun

The man was charged with break and enter and possesion of an imitation firearm
Staff Black Press Media
web1_230207-obn-copbriefs-cvr_1
The Oak Bay Police Department arrested a man who was in possession of an imitation firearm while breaking into an Oak Bay home on April 23. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

A man in possession of an imitation gun was arrested in Oak Bay while he was breaking into a home on Beach Drive.

On April 23, the Oak Bay Police Department received a report of an in-progress break and enter to a residence where the man was observed by witnesses breaking into the home with a firearm.

Police arrived at the home and observed a man through the window and gave him verbal commands at which point he followed direction and was arrested for break and enter.

The man had broken a window beside the front door to gain access to the home, and police located a BB gun by the front door.

The following morning, the man was held in custody for a bail hearing. The 57-year-old man was charged with break and enter, possession of an imitation firearm and mischief under $5,000.

He was released 0n a release order and is scheduled to appear in court on May 15.

Read More: Oak Bay police investigating incidents involving thief, fraud