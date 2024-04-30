Man arrested in Oak Bay after breaking into home with BB gun

The man was charged with break and enter and possesion of an imitation firearm

A man in possession of an imitation gun was arrested in Oak Bay while he was breaking into a home on Beach Drive.

On April 23, the Oak Bay Police Department received a report of an in-progress break and enter to a residence where the man was observed by witnesses breaking into the home with a firearm.

Police arrived at the home and observed a man through the window and gave him verbal commands at which point he followed direction and was arrested for break and enter.

The man had broken a window beside the front door to gain access to the home, and police located a BB gun by the front door.

The following morning, the man was held in custody for a bail hearing. The 57-year-old man was charged with break and enter, possession of an imitation firearm and mischief under $5,000.

He was released 0n a release order and is scheduled to appear in court on May 15.

