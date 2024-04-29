Man arrested in White Rock stabbing death

Investigators announce arrest in deadly stabbing

Police have arrested a man in relation to a fatal stabbing in White Rock last Tuesday night (April 23) on the city’s waterfront promenade.

On Monday (April 29), Integrated Homicide Investigation Team investigators, with the assistance of the Integrated Emergency Response Team, arrested a 28-year old man from Surrey in relation to the homicide.

“This remains a very active investigation,” said IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti in a release.

“We recognize the public’s concern for safety and want to provide updates as soon as possible.”

READ MORE: Community gathers to honour White Rock stabbing victim

Kulwinder Singh Sohi, 26, was injured in the lethal attack, which happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He was found with fatal stab wounds in the parking lot adjacent to Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles (Pa-Kwach-Tun) Memorial Plaza.

IHIT is working with the White Rock RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and Integrated Forensic Identification Services on the continuing investigation.

The release noted IHIT is still asking that any witnesses or anyone who was in the area of the White Rock Promenade, east of the White Rock Pier near the parking lot adjacent to the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles (Pa-Kwach-Tun) Memorial Plaza, or driving on Marine Drive on April 23 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., with dash cameras or anyone who may have information regarding the homicide, to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca