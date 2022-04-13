Victoria police announced Wednesday that second-degree murder charges have been laid in connection with a 2020 assault that ultimately led to a Victoria man’s death. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police announced Wednesday that second-degree murder charges have been laid in connection with a 2020 assault that ultimately led to a Victoria man’s death. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man charged in 2020 Victoria homicide

George Thurrott Jr. arrested in Ontario; was arrested and released here 2 years ago

A 56-year-old man who was an initial suspect in an aggravated assault of a Victoria man has now been charged with second-degree murder in the 2020 case.

On March 16, 2020, at approximately 2:30 p.m., members of the Victoria Police Department attended a multi-unit residential building in the 3000-block of Douglas Street for a report that a man had been assaulted with a weapon. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and died in hospital on March 25 that year.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit took over the investigation.

On April 8, George Thurrott Jr. was arrested in Mississauga, Ont., with the assistance of the Toronto Police Service and Peel Regional Police.

Thurrott appeared in court on April 11 and remains in custody.

VicPD confirmed Wednesday that Thurrott was arrested and released without charge two days after the initial incident, pending further investigation. The file at the time was an aggravated assault investigation, as the victim was still in hospital with serious injuries, said VicPD spokesperson Const. Cam MacIntyre.

READ MORE: Victoria man dies after being assaulted with a weapon

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria Police Department

Previous story
Health, lives of LGBTQ youth in B.C. improving but not yet equal: report

Just Posted

Victoria police announced Wednesday that second-degree murder charges have been laid in connection with a 2020 assault that ultimately led to a Victoria man’s death. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man charged in 2020 Victoria homicide

Victoria-based advanced care paramedic Melissa Sims is part of a group of B.C. paramedics fundraising to buy at least one ambulance filled with supplies to donate to medical volunteers on the frontline of the war in Ukraine. (Photo Courtesy of Melissa Sims)
B.C. paramedics hoping to double down on donation with two ambulances for Ukraine

These photos were on a USB found by the West Shore RCMP. They are looking for the owner of the device. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Wedding, trip photos on USB stick turned in to West Shore RCMP

The above rendering is a site concept plan of the proposed film studio at Camosun College’s Interurban campus in Saanich. (Rendering courtesy Joint Photographic Experts Group)
Camosun film studio in Saanich moves along as community concerns heard