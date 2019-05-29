Man charged in Brentwood Bay murder appears in court, tells judge ‘no worries’

Earl Marriott Secondary grad Emily Caruana has been identified as the victim in a May 11 Brentwood Bay homicide. (Facebook photo)

Alan Charles Chapman, charged with one count of first degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault following a violent struggling in a Brentwood Bay home earlier this month, appeared by video in the Provincial Court of B.C. Wednesday morning.

Chapman, dressed in a red jump suit pictured in the centre of a screen, came before the courts with no lawyer to represent him. Chapman addressed the courts, asking for disclosure to be made in triples and sent to three different addresses.

The judge cautioned against this saying it would be very difficult to use or read the disclosure files from jail, where he currently is, adding that he should continue to work on getting council.

Chapman requested that disclosure be sent to him on paper the “old fashioned way,” also asking the judge for clarification on how to make an application for bail.

The judge stated he could not give legal advice and recommended he phone Legal Services Society for more information, adding that he could not make an application for bail in the Provincial Court and that would be handled by the Supreme Court.

Chapman appeared very nonchalant in court, at one point telling the judge “no worries.”

Chapman is remanded in custody until his next court appearance set for June 19 by video.

Chapman is charged in the death of Emily Caruana, and two counts of aggravated assault against John Caruana and Justin Booth.

On May 11 police were called to an address in the 7200-block of Meadow Lark Lane in Central Saanich at about 12:30 a.m. after reports of a disturbance.

Josh Haymes, a neighbour from down the street, told Black Press Media, that he was pulling into his driveway as the altercation was happening. According to Haymes, a man ran out of the house and jumped into a white car that “almost ran him over” as Haymes ran towards the house while calling 911.

The following morning, Central Saanich police said a “very violent struggle” had occurred in the home.

With files from Keri Coles and Nick Murray.