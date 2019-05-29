Earl Marriott Secondary grad Emily Caruana has been identified as the victim in a May 11 Brentwood Bay homicide. (Facebook photo)

Man charged in Brentwood Bay murder appears in court, tells judge ‘no worries’

Alan Charles Chapman still has no legal council

Alan Charles Chapman, charged with one count of first degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault following a violent struggling in a Brentwood Bay home earlier this month, appeared by video in the Provincial Court of B.C. Wednesday morning.

Chapman, dressed in a red jump suit pictured in the centre of a screen, came before the courts with no lawyer to represent him. Chapman addressed the courts, asking for disclosure to be made in triples and sent to three different addresses.

The judge cautioned against this saying it would be very difficult to use or read the disclosure files from jail, where he currently is, adding that he should continue to work on getting council.

RELATED: Court documents name young woman as Brentwood Bay homicide victim

Chapman requested that disclosure be sent to him on paper the “old fashioned way,” also asking the judge for clarification on how to make an application for bail.

The judge stated he could not give legal advice and recommended he phone Legal Services Society for more information, adding that he could not make an application for bail in the Provincial Court and that would be handled by the Supreme Court.

Chapman appeared very nonchalant in court, at one point telling the judge “no worries.”

Chapman is remanded in custody until his next court appearance set for June 19 by video.

RELATED: Man charged with murder, assault in Brentwood Bay incident appears in court

Chapman is charged in the death of Emily Caruana, and two counts of aggravated assault against John Caruana and Justin Booth.

On May 11 police were called to an address in the 7200-block of Meadow Lark Lane in Central Saanich at about 12:30 a.m. after reports of a disturbance.

Josh Haymes, a neighbour from down the street, told Black Press Media, that he was pulling into his driveway as the altercation was happening. According to Haymes, a man ran out of the house and jumped into a white car that “almost ran him over” as Haymes ran towards the house while calling 911.

The following morning, Central Saanich police said a “very violent struggle” had occurred in the home.

With files from Keri Coles and Nick Murray.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
City of Victoria approves affordable housing project at former Tally-Ho Motel site
Next story
VIDEO: Mueller’s public statement fuels calls for Trump impeachment

Just Posted

Minor crash closes Victoria streets

Caledonia Avenue and Vancouver Street crash stops traffic

University of Victoria scraps student housing plan, opts for hotel instead

UVic originally planned 59 units for grad students at a proposed Broad Street development

VicPD, Esquimalt Fire Department team up to rescue ducklings

A couple ducklings were saved after they’d fallen into a storm drain

Rattenbury residence to be restored next as Glenlyon Norfolk School opens new buildings

GNS moves into the second stage of a multi-phase plan to redevelop its Oak Bay and Victoria sites

Catch Toronto Raptors playoff action on the big screen in Victoria

Cineplex hosts free viewing parties during NBA finals

VIDEO: Alex Trebek says his response to cancer treatment is ‘kind of mind-boggling’

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

Grieving mom says son who died in B.C. recovery house ‘would’ve been better off homeless’

Zach Plett, 21, was found dead in a recovery-house bed on Dec. 15, 2018

Mowi suspends fish farm construction off Quadra Island amid protests

‘Protest flotilla’ circled Cyrus Rocks aquaculture site

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Multiple offers line up for controlling stake in pipeline

No contact order sought for accused Penticton quadruple killer and wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Sooke dream home is one of the Hometown Heroes prizes

Lottery offers lavish prizes while helping hospitals

Most Read