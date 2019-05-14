Court documents name young woman as Brentwood Bay homicide victim

In the court document showing 47-year-old Alan Charles Chapman is charged with first-degree murder in relation to the incident, Emily Caruana is named as the victim of the homicide. (Emily Caruana)

Court documents reveal the victim of Saturday’s homicide in Brentwood Bay was a young woman.

Around 7:40 a.m. Saturday morning, a woman sped into a driveway neighbouring the house that stood behind police tape on the quiet cul-de-sac in the 7200-block of Meadow Lark Lane.

The woman was hysterical as she got out of her car and ran to the front of the house where a violent struggle hours earlier left one person dead and two in serious condition.

“She was innocent,” the woman screamed as she collapsed to the ground.

In the court document that shows 47-year-old Alan Charles Chapman is the person charged with first-degree murder in relation to the incident, 20-year-old Emily Caruana is named as the victim.

A GoFundMe page set up for the family reads: “Our Caruana family was hit with unexpected tragedy after a violent struggle in their childhood home. We lost our only niece and my husband is recovering from surgery to save his life in hospital.”

Police were called to Meadow Lark Lane at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday after reports of a disturbance.

Josh Haymes, a neighbour from down the street, said that he was pulling into his driveway when the altercation was happening.

Haymes said that as he ran toward the house calling 911, a man ran out of the house and jumped into a white car and “almost ran him over” as he drove away.

The following morning, Central Saanich police said a “very violent struggle” had occurred in the Brentwood Bay home and one man was in police custody.

Central Saanich Police Chief Const. Les Sylven said it was believed the incident was not random, but didn’t provide any additional details on cause of death or injuries.

Forensics and police officers – including the Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit – were on scene investigating in the days following the incident.

Tuesday, a lone police cruiser and plainclothes officer stood outside the red and white house that is still sealed off with police tape with a white car remaining in the drive. The curtains are drawn and the house is quiet, with no sign of forensics teams or any activity.

Chapman appeared before a tele-bail hearing Saturday and is expected in court May 15 in Victoria.

Sylven asked members of the public with any information to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6200.

