The Happy Valley Market was cordoned off by police tape after a shooting on April 23. A man charged in connection to the shooting, Justin Lemmen, will appear on court on Aug. 22 for a bail hearing. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man connected to April shooting in Langford to face bail hearing

Justin Lemmen charged with several weapons-related offences

A man charged in connection to a Langford shooting that took place in April will face a bail hearing on Aug. 22.

Justin Lemmen, 28, faces several charges including possession of a firearm without a licence or registration, occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm was present, dangerous operation of a vehicle, breach of undertaking or recognizance and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number.

West Shore RCMP said a package was also submitted to the Crown that puts forward a charge relating to the violation of a court order barring Lemmen from having a firearm.

READ ALSO: Langford shooting suspect is banned form having firearms: West Shore RCMP

Lemmen appeared at the Western Communities Court House via video Aug. 15 for what was supposed to be a bail hearing. However, the defence re-scheduled the hearing for the next week. Until then, Lemmen remains in custody.

On April 23 around 11 a.m., the West Shore RCMP responded to a report of a shooting outside the market at 3431 Happy Valley Rd. in Langford. When police arrived, both individuals fled the area. No injuries were reported.

At the time, David Cameron and Savory Elementary schools in the area enacted hold and secure protocols.

While police were investigating, a collision at Kelly Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway near the Westshore Town Centre took place. A white Kia Optima — which Lemmen was driving — collided with a semi truck. Police arrested Lemmen and seized a firearm from inside the vehicle.

READ ALSO: Police charge 27-year-old man with weapons offences after Langford shooting

“Investigators believe this is a targeted and isolated incident,” RCMP said at the time.

Police also said they were looking to identify the driver of a Cadillac Deville — a Caucasian man in his 30s who police believe was the intended target. The Cadillac was found abandoned on Leila Road in Colwood after the incident.

Const. Nancy Saggar with the West Shore RCMP said police have since identified and spoken with the person associated with the Cadillac but was not able to provide any other update as the investigation is still ongoing.

