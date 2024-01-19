Man dies after being hit by snow plow in Abbotsford

Police say man, 31, abandoned stuck car on Highway 1 and began walking

A 31-year-old man has died after he was struck by a pickup truck with a plow as he was walking on North Parallel Road near Fooks Road in Abbotsford on Thursday morning (Jan. 18).

The collision occurred just after 6:15 a.m. Police believe the man’s vehicle veered off the road and got stuck on Highway 1, and he began walking towards a gas station when he was struck.

The man was in critical condition when first responders arrived, and he died in hospital in the afternoon.

Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation. The truck was privately owned and contracted.

“Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, with inclement weather and snow likely being contributing factors,” said Const. Art Stele, media relations officers.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information relating to the collision is asked to contact APD at 604-859-5225.

