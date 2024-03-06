Man dies after ski incident at Rossland’s Red Mountain

The 76-year-old was found after having fallen into a tree well

A Rossland senior has succumbed to injuries incurred after falling into a tree well at Red Mountain Resort, district police reported March 6.

Police were called to the ski resort Tuesday, March 5, just after 3:30 p.m., after a report came into the Trail detachment that a 76-year-old Rossland man had been found in critical condition after a skiing incident.

Another skier located the unconscious man buried under the snow in a tree well while in-bounds on resort, the Trail detachment reports.

The skier immediately alerted Red Mountain’s volunteer ski patrol who attended and rescued the man from the well. Ski patrol members then began attempts to revive the still unconscious man.

Attempts continued as the man was transported by ambulance to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, where the man was confirmed dead the following day.

The BC Coroner’s Service has taken over the investigation.

“This loss marks a sad day for the City of Rossland,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

The man was a long-time, well-known Rossland resident with a deep passion for skiing.

“Our sympathies go out to his family and friends in this time of mourning.”

Wicentowich says out of respect for the family’s privacy, police are not releasing the man’s name.

“We would like to thank everyone who responded to this incident, and for the valiant efforts to save his life,” Wicentowich added.

“The attending officer informed me that those who responded gave every ounce of effort they had, and all of their expertise in their efforts.”

