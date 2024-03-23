Man dies at Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops

Skier succumbed to injuries sustained after colliding with a tree

Sun Peaks Resort announced its first death in recent years on Thursday, March 21, after a skier succumbed to injuries sustained on the mountain.

In a Facebook statement released on Friday, resort management explained that “tragically, an adult male guest died of his injuries after a collision with a tree on a beginner trail on Mt. Morrisey.”

They added that though mountain recreation is not without risk, incidents such as this are rare, and they strive to create a safe environment for guests and staff.

Acknowledging the difficult situation, the statement adds that they are currently focused on supporting those in need, including any employees who attended to the injured man and were involved in the situation.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected during this incredibly difficult time,” the post reads. “And our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of this individual.”

Read more: Stinging jellyfish scuttle Kelowna man’s Hawaiian ultra-marathon

Read more: Man treated for gunshot wound in Revelstoke hospital: RCMP