Justin Haevischer was gunned down just after 8 p.m. at 264th Street and 56th Avenue on Sept. 10. (IHIT)

Man shot dead at Aldergrove McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy rap sheet

The man shot dead in front of an Aldergrove McDonald’s Tuesday night has been identified as the brother of a Surrey Six shooter.

Justin Haevischer was gunned down just after 8 p.m. at 264th Street and 56th Avenue.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team identified him Thursday in “an effort to determine his activities and who he may have had contact with prior to his death.”

Justin was the brother of Cody Haevischer, one of the men charged in the Surrey Six shootings where six men, two with no gang ties, were killed in a high rise on Oct. 19, 2007.

Cody was given a life sentence in 2014 on first-degree murder charges.

Justin, who was was part of the Red Scorpion gang, had a long rap sheet including cases in Surrey and Nanaimo, where he grew up.

READ MORE: ‘Traumatic’: Homicide team investigating scene of Langley’s first 2019 fatal shooting

READ MORE: Third Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders sentenced

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Central Saanich seeks direction on future of Saanichton Village
Next story
Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

Just Posted

Does prayer have a place in the B.C. Legislature?

Study reviews 873 prayers from past 16 years for content, inclusivity

Saanich pilots new, highly reflective road markings

Inlaid thermoplastic lines replaced traditional paint in three locations

Puppies and Prosecco raises funds for Greater Victoria animals

Enrico Winery is fundraising for the Victoria Human Society and Peaches for Pets

Central Saanich seeks direction on future of Saanichton Village

Drop-in event scheduled at municipal hall for Saturday

Art Gallery of Greater Victoria receives $500,000 donation from BMO

More than $9 million raised for The NEXT Gallery project

VIDEO: B.C. farm rents out goats to mow lawns

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you agree with recent survey results and support a permanent shift to Daylight Saving Time?

There are many things British Columbians are vocal about in the political… Continue reading

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

Victoria organization supports Indigenous tourism

Sponsorship covers 2019, 2020 and 2121

As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record

Liberal leader to be absent from first debate, hosted by the Maclean’s and CityTV, in Toronto

Chilliwack homeowners get rainbow driveway after city rejects Pride crosswalk

Dismayed by council decision they decide to display symbol of LGBTQ2 acceptance and diversity

Police deny accusations in lawsuit filed in wake of Surrey cop-shooting suspect

Jason Victor Hernandez suing VPD after police mistook him for suspect in shooting of Transit cop in Surrey

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

Most Read