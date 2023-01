Police said last year that he was a risk to public safety

James Allin was arrested in the Rock Bay area after he was wanted Canada-wide since November 2022, following his statutory release being suspended. (Courtesy of VicPD)

A man who was wanted Canada-wide was arrested on Monday (Jan. 23) after police found him in the Rock Bay area.

James Allin was the subject of two wanted-person alerts in November after his statutory release was suspended.

Victoria police said he was serving a sentence after being convicted of a robbery with a firearm and was considered to be a risk to public safety.

