Maritime museum fishes for tenants for new Langford centre

The $87-million project is slated to open in the spring of 2024

The new home for the Maritime Museum in langford will include a tower with commercial space to provide more financial sustainability. (Photo contrivbuted by Maritime Museum of BC)

The Maritime Museum of BC has cast a net to reel in commercial tenants.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Oceanside Real Estate has been hired to represent the museum’s interests in finding tenants for the office tower within the Pacific Maritime Centre (PMC).

The $87-million project slated to open in the spring of 2024 will be the new home or the Maritime Museum of BC and its collection of more than 30,000 artifacts.

The 80,000 sq. ft. PMC on McCallum Road in Langford will include a 1,200 seat, state of the art immersive planetarium theatre and an observational lighthouse design sky deck. The commercial component of six 15,000 sq. ft. floor plans will have an innovative air handling system, daycare services and onsite parking.

David Leverton, executive director of the Maritime Museum of BC, said the office tower is a strategically important part of the overall PMC as it will enable the project to be more financially sustainable and independent.

John Clarkson, chair of the Maritime Museum of BC, said in a media release that they are looking for long-term tenants such as federal and provincial government departments, crown corporations, educational institutions and private professional corporations. “The commercial realtor company is responsible or serving as the intermediary between the MMBC and perspective tenants,” Clarkson noted.

Langford Mayor Stew Young said the project will create several new iconic attractions for the city and create more employment. “It aligns with council’s commitment to enhance arts and cultural opportunities for the city and the region and supports council’s vision to create more commercial office space so residents don’t have to commute out of the city for work. We are really excited about this project and look forward to moving forward with the next steps.”

Langford is providing the land and services to build the theatre, while the MMBC is responsible for financing the exhibit space.

