UPDATED: McKenzie Interchange floods, southbound lanes closed to traffic

Motorists advised to use caution, next update expected 10 a.m.

Flooding closes the McKenzie interchange the morning of Feb. 1. (DriveBC screen grab)

Flooding hit the new McKenzie Avenue interchange on Highway 1 in Saanich for a second time Saturday morning.

DriveBC declared the exit closed due to flooding around 6:30 a.m. Drivers were directed to use a detour through the bus route.

Just after 9 a.m., the northbound lanes reopened and traffic was directed through in single-lane, alternating directions. The southbound lanes remain closed at the exit due to the excess water on the road.

The next update will be provided by DriveBC at 10 a.m.

The interchange also flooded in early January, limiting morning rush hour traffic to one lane on a Tuesday morning.

In the wake of a significant rainfall and storm, many roads are flooded and some without power across Vancouver Island. Highway 1 is closed for nine kilometres through Chemainus and on the south Island, the Pacific Marine Road is also closed until further notice.

