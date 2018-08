A truck crashed into a fence at Quadra Street and Falmouth Road Thursday afternoon, coming to rest on top of some high-tension wires. (Dan Ebenal/News Staff)

A man was taken to hospital after suffering a medical incident and crashing his truck into a fence at a Saanich gas station.

The man was travelling south on Quadra Street at Falmouth Road when he sufferered a medical issue at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to hospital to be treated for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The crash resulted in Quadra Street being closed temporarily.