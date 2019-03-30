The 28-acre Homewood Ravensview, formerly Dunsmuir Lodge, will open May 22. (Courtesy of Homewood Ravensview)

Mental health and addiction facility prepares to open on old Dunsmuir Lodge site

Homewood Ravensview brings 75-bed residential treatment centre to Saanich Peninsula May 22

Homewood Ravensview is putting the last touches to their mental health and addiction treatment facility, in preparation for a May 22 opening.

Homewood is a 135-year-old company that has opened treatment facilities across Canada. They had been looking to open a facility in western B.C. and chose the old Dunsmuir Lodge complex, buying it in January 2018.

RELATED: Former Dunsmuir Lodge to become mental health and addiction facility

The 28-acre lodge needed significant refurbishment for its new purpose and it seems no expense has been spared in its refit, creating a high-end, well-appointed facility.

Robert de Clark, general manager of Homewood Ravensview, has lived on Vancouver Island for 20 years and is looking forward to the centre becoming part of the health care ecosystem on the Saanich Peninsula.

“We’re looking to be a strong community partner, we’re looking to collaborate a lot with local health agencies. We feel we can add a lot to the services available here, including the expertise of the staff we have and are developing,” he says.

What Ravensview will offer is a 75-bed mental health and treatment centre, capable of providing six- to nine-week stays.

The most common conditions they expect to treat are post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and associated trauma, anxiety disorders and depression.

ALSO READ: UVic project shows Keating Elementary students a helping hand

“We can treat any one of those as a stand-alone condition or we can treat any one of those in a concurrent presentation, which means they could have both [conditions],” he says.

In order to treat a wide range of conditions, de Clark says that a staff of 40, increasing to 90, will be on hand to provide treatment and practical support. These include psychiatrists, addiction physicians, counsellors, an occupational therapist, recreational therapist and social workers. There will also be staff overseeing art therapy, horticultural therapy and a round-the-clock nursing staff.

The company says that developing a good relationship with local First Nations was important to them and they chose the name Ravensview after consultation with them.

de Clark feels the facility will fulfill an important need and is looking to work with both private individuals and other organizations, such as insurance companies, return-to-work programs and federal agencies such as branches of the military.

ALSO READ: Victim of cyber attack speaks out, highlights Sidney generosity

He acknowledges that due to the plush surroundings and high-quality staff, prices are “toward the higher end of the market,” although he is reluctant to divulge figures.

“It is as comfortable an inpatient stay as you will find anywhere in the world,” he says.

Asked why mental health still seems to affect so many in society, de Clarke is thoughtful.

“For a long period of time it wasn’t safe to talk about mental health. Public awareness campaigns have opened up a conversation and I think now as a society we are seeing how great the need is. The need has probably always been what it is now, but for a long time it wasn’t safe to talk so we haven’t really been able to make progress treating people with the conditions as they weren’t able to talk about it.”

Homewood Ravensview opens May 22 2019. For further information visit ravensview.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Six small wildfires burning in B.C. as warm weather brings dry conditions

Just Posted

Victoria fashion show to benefit refugee family

West African family stuck in asylum for 14 years

Victoria single parent resource centre forced to flee collapsing building

1Up was operating out of a heritage building that is now condemned

Firefighters on scene of fire at Sooke Industrial Park

Fire started around 6:30 a.m. Saturday

Tenfold quilters mark 10 years with Sidney Museum exhibit

The quilters from Campbell River and Black Creek like to “break all the rules”

Energy efficient home upgrades could net rebates and free kits during spring renovations

Incentives include free kits for qualifying incomes and up to $5,000 for insulation costs

VIDEO: The secret lives of B.C.’s wolverines

New research tries to add more light on one of the least studied animals in North America

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Six small wildfires burning in B.C. as warm weather brings dry conditions

BC Wildfire Service urging caution as winter weather melts

‘Greed and opportunism’ highlight vulnerabilities in B.C. immigration case

Me Hee Kim owed $352,226 following the purchase of Comox Valley’s now-closed Hanna Korean Restaurant

Pee-ew: B.C. ranch using processed sewage as fertilizer opposed by neighbours

Turtle Valley residents concerned over possible soil, water contamination

Man wanted for attempted murder, robbery could be hiding on Vancouver Island

Jonathan Patrick Michael Thompson, 31, could be in the Port Alberni area, police say

Puppy allegedly stolen from former homeless man in the Okanagan

Community rallying to help get Winnie back, a four-month-old German Shephard

Five things in Wilson-Raybould’s written evidence on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Jody Wilson-Raybould offers written, audio evidence to the House of Commons justice committee

Most Read