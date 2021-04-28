Mental health calls up in March: Sooke RCMP

Sooke police officers responded to significantly more mental health-related problems in March 2021 compared to the same month in 2020.
March’s 25 reported Mental Health Act calls marked a 32.5 per cent increase from the 18 reported a year ago, according to statistics released by the Sooke RCMP.
Last year, police dealt with 181 mental health-related problems, down from 210 in 2019.
Meanwhile, sexual assaults, assaults, residential break and enter, theft of vehicles and theft from vehicles under $5,000 also rose slightly from March 202o.
