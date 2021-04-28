(Graeme Roy - The Canadian Press)

Mental health calls up in March: Sooke RCMP

Mental Health Act calls mark a 32.5 per cent increase from a year ago

Sooke police officers responded to significantly more mental health-related problems in March 2021 compared to the same month in 2020.

March’s 25 reported Mental Health Act calls marked a 32.5 per cent increase from the 18 reported a year ago, according to statistics released by the Sooke RCMP.

Last year, police dealt with 181 mental health-related problems, down from 210 in 2019.

Meanwhile, sexual assaults, assaults, residential break and enter, theft of vehicles and theft from vehicles under $5,000 also rose slightly from March 202o.

Did you witness a crime? Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

editor@sookenewsmirror.com
B.C. COVID-19 patients in hospital up to 515, five deaths Wednesday

