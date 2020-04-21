Metchosin neighbours host musical tribute on bridge where memorial was held last summer

Neighbours gathered to enjoy a musical tribute on the bridge leading to a home on Brookview Drive in Metchosin. The band played John Prine songs in memory of the singer-songwriter who died on April 7. Less than one year ago, their bridge was host to a memorial for their neighbour, Martin Payne, who was found dead in his home in July. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Kym Hill and her husband organized a musical tribute on the bridge leading to their home on Brookview Drive in Metchosin. Less than one year ago, their bridge was host to a memorial for their neighbour, Martin Payne, who was found dead in his home in July. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Kym Hill and her husband organized a musical tribute on the bridge leading to their home on Brookview Drive in Metchosin. They played John Prine songs in memory of the singer-songwriter who died on April 7. Less than one year ago, their bridge was host to a memorial for their neighbour, Martin Payne, who was found dead in his home in July. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Charles Knighton and his wife organized a musical tribute on the bridge leading to their home on Brookview Drive in Metchosin. They played John Prine songs in memory of the singer-songwriter who died on April 7. Less than one year ago, their bridge was host to a memorial for their neighbour, Martin Payne, who was found dead in his home in July. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Neighbours gathered to enjoy a musical tribute on the bridge leading to a home on Brookview Drive in Metchosin. The band played John Prine songs in memory of the singer-songwriter who died on April 7. Less than one year ago, their bridge was host to a memorial for their neighbour, Martin Payne, who was found dead in his home in July. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Neighbours gathered to enjoy a musical tribute on the bridge leading to a home on Brookview Drive in Metchosin. The band played John Prine songs in memory of the singer-songwriter who died on April 7. Less than one year ago, their bridge was host to a memorial for their neighbour, Martin Payne, who was found dead in his home in July. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Neighbours gathered to enjoy a musical tribute on the bridge leading to a home on Brookview Drive in Metchosin. The band played John Prine songs in memory of the singer-songwriter who died on April 7. Less than one year ago, their bridge was host to a memorial for their neighbour, Martin Payne, who was found dead in his home in July. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Laughter, music and a gentle stream could be heard from a bridge leading to the driveway of a home on Brookview Drive in Metchosin on Sunday.

Kym Hill, her husband Charles Knighton, and neighbours Craig Hanna and Rolfe McCooey came together on April 19 – while staying physically distant – to perform a musical tribute to the American singer-songwriter John Prine who died on April 7.

Hill and Knighton chalked out spaces along the 54-foot bridge and roped them off so each musician had their own area to perform while adhering to provincial guidelines brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other neighbours also spaced out along the bridge to enjoy some tunes on a sunny, Sunday afternoon.

Less than one year before, the bridge was host to a different sort of coming together. Guitars and the harmonica were replaced by bagpipes as community members gathered with candles to remember Martin Payne, their 60-year-old neighbour who was murdered and found dead in his home last July.

READ ALSO: ‘Goodness prevails’: Neighbours reflect following suspicious death of 60-year-old Metchosin man

However, one constant remains.

“The stream is my medicine,” Hill said, repeating words she spoke after Payne’s murder in July. “It’s there when things are a bit sideways.”

Hill said she and her neighbours are “trying to make the best of everything” as they embrace “the good stuff” like the beautiful setting in which they live and the music they can share together.

She said John Prine is one of her musical heroes, and thought it was fitting to play his music as a tribute and the fact that “life goes on.”

Community members are still left without answers regarding Payne’s murder, with RCMP telling community members the investigation is ongoing but more details cannot be released, Hill said.

Not knowing what’s going on with the investigation, as well as the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, can leave people feeling powerless she said.

READ ALSO: Victoria musician takes to the web to replace cancelled Oak Bay concert

“I think it’s incumbent on us to gather up the best of everything and try to let go of the things you don’t have total control over,” Hill said. “The water seems to be going in the same direction still … it’s a glorious thing, that things just keep on going.”

The group of musicians were going to call themselves Brookview Overdrive but, Hill laughed, called themselves the Quarantine Quartet instead.

She said they plan to continue to play music – from a variety of artists – on the bridge as they make the most of everything and keep doing what they love.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusMetchosinmurder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Death on Pandora Avenue not thought to be COVID-19 related

Just Posted

Metchosin neighbours host musical tribute on bridge where memorial was held last summer

Neighbours of Martin Payne came together again to enjoy music and laughter in the community

Victoria closes streets near Beacon Hill Park, Dallas Road to encourage social distancing

Changes to road patterns and parking begin this weekend

Death on Pandora Avenue not thought to be COVID-19 related

A man in his late 30s died in his tent

Two Second World War rifles stolen during break-in at Langford legion

The West Shore RCMP is investigating

Rabbi calls on Victoria to close Topaz Park homeless camp

Victoria mayor continues to look for ways to get everyone indoors

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

44% of B.C. residents think pre-COVID-19 conditions won’t return until fall: poll

73% say they’ll get a vaccine when one is made

MP Rachel Blaney happy with federal funding revisions for small busineses

Blaney provides latest updates on Canadian Emergency Businesses Action, COVID-19 and more

Two planes from China forced to arrive in Canada empty of supplies: PM

Trudeau said there are limits to how long an aircraft is allowed to wait on the ground in China

B.C. tree planting season delayed until early May due to COVID-19 precautions

Companies will have to adhere to strict provincial health officer guidelines

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

B.C. opens up COVID-19 testing to track community infections

If you have symptoms, call doctor or 8-1-1, Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19 world update: Austria plans May opening of shops; Turkey aims for June

Comprehensive world news update, including staggering blow for EU tourism

Feds unveil $350M fund to help charities, non-profits get through pandemic

Money can be used for training, improving COVID-19 response

Most Read