Minor earthquake rattles south Vancouver Island

The 2.8 magnitude shaker was felt as far north as Crofton

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of south Vancouver Island Saturday night at 10:57 p.m.

Natural Resources Canada confirmed the shaker was 19 kilometres east of Sidney and 27 kilometres northeast of Victoria.

“There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected. Lightly felt in Sidney, throughout the Saanich Peninsula, Victoria, Sooke,” said the federal website.

Victoria’s Kelly Wallace wrote on his Facebook page quickly after the event.

“Earthquake or blasting that shook my house just a minute ago?” he wrote.

Contrary to Natural Resources Canada’s report, people as far north as Crofton report having felt the tremor.

“Thought it was a big truck going by,” said Krysta Gillis Martin on the Citizen’s Facebook page.

“Me too, apparently it wasn’t!” added Leah Jones.

Citizen followers also felt it in Cherry Point, Maple Bay and Crofton.

Vicki Walker had a different reaction.

“Thought it was my husband snoring so I elbowed him. Poor guy,” Walker said.



sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter