The missing Colwood teen has been found and is safe.

The West Shore RCMP asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl, who was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 4:15 p.m. near her family’s home on Metchosin Road in Colwood.

Police reported they had found the teen Thursday afternoon.

