Acacia Kali is described as a Caucasian woman, weighing 154 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

MISSING: 34-year-old Acacia Kali last seen April 6

West Shore RCMP asking for public’s help finding missing woman

West Shore RMCP is asking for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Acacia Kali, who has been reported missing.

She was last seen on April 6 and was reported missing on April 15.

Kali is a Caucasian woman, weighing 154 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or their local police detachment.

