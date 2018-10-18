Albert Bedard, 72, was reported missing Oct. 13 and police believe he may be in the Sooke or Duncan area. (Photo courtesy VicPD)

Missing 72-year-old man last seen in Langford

Albert Bedard has been missing since Oct. 12

The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 72-year-old man who was last seen in Langford.

Albert Bedard was originally reported missing by the Victoria Police Department on Oct. 13, after going missing on Oct. 12 from the Burdett Care Home in Victoria.

Officers are concerned for his wellbeing as he has a history of going missing and may not have access to his medications.

READ MORE: Victoria police searching for missing 72-year-old man

Bedard was last seen on Oct. 14 at approximately 4:30 p.m. near the Our Lady of the Rosary Church on Goldstream Avenue in Langford. He is known to travel to Sooke or Duncan and may be in either of those areas.

Bedard is described as a Caucasian man standing 5’5” and weighing 145 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a black leather jacket and black pants.

Anyone that may have seen Bedard or knows where he is, is asked to contact 911 or their local police department immediately.

