MISSING: Christopher Polsen last seen by family before Christmas

Victoria police is asking for the public’s help in finding Christopher Polsen after his family hasn’t seen or heard from him since before last Christmas.
Polsen is described as a 55-year-old Caucasian man with blue eyes and brown and grey hair that’s balding. Polsen is 5’9” and weighs about 175 pounds with a medium build. Police say he often wears a baseball hat with a puffy or leather jacket.
Polsen is in the skilled trades and may be working as an electrician or a mechanic. Police say he may have recently lived on a boat in Victoria’s Inner Harbour and might currently be in that area.
Anyone who sees Polsen is asked to call 911.
Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.