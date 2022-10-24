MISSING: Henry Kitchell hasn’t returned from solo Island camping trip

Henry Kitchell hasn’t returned home after leaving on Oct. 18 for a planned venture into the woods near Port Renfrew and Carmanah Park for a solo camping trip. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who didn’t return home after venturing off on a solo camping trip last week.

Henry (Hank) Kitchell was expected to return home on Friday, Oct. 21, after he left on Oct. 18 for a camping trip. The Saanich Police Department said his plan was to camp at Fairy Lake near Port Renfrew on the first night before heading into Carmanah Park, but investigators don’t have any information to confirm Kitchell made it to his first destination.

Kitchell, 64, is described as 6’2″ with a slim build and a short grey beard. He wears glasses and was last seen in a red rain jacket, blue jeans, a black ball cap and hiking boots.

Kitchell was travelling in his 1997 black Ford F-150 with the B.C. licence plate ML4341 and the pickup was fitted with an older off-white camper with red, beige and brown stripes.

“The family is very concerned for his well-being and this is extremely out of character for Mr. Kitchell, who has camping experience and researched the area before he left,” Const. Markus Anastasiades said in a news release. “We are hoping that someone has either seen Mr. Kitchell or his vehicle and camper over the weekend as we have not had any sightings of either since he left for his trip last Tuesday.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

READ: Highway 1 closed in Langford due to crash

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personSaanich