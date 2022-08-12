Victoria police are asking for help in finding missing man Jayson Anderson. (Courtesy of VicPD)

MISSING: Jayson Anderson last seen almost a month ago in Victoria

He’s described as a 51-year-old Caucasian man standing 6’0’ with a medium build

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Jayson Anderson, who was last seen in Victoria on July 15.

He is described as a 51-year-old Caucasian man standing 6’0” with a medium build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

