Crews battle the Plaza Hotel fire last May. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Missing Plaza Hotel caretaker could have died in fire, says VicPD

Police say they have ‘exhausted’ all investigative leads into the arson

The Victoria Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit has “exhausted” all investigative avenues in the Plaza Hotel fire, but have no new leads to pursue.

According to a statement from VicPD, the file remains open.

In the early morning hours of May 6, 2019, smoke, ash and flames filled the sky as the five story hotel at 603 Pandora Ave. was engulfed in fire. More than 30 firefighters began battling the blaze shortly after 4:30 a.m., by 11:30 a.m. the fire was under control but crews remained on scene throughout the day and overnight to monitor the fire and douse hotspots.

RELATED: Trailer occupied by missing Plaza Hotel caretaker, not evidence says VicPD

The building was demolished later on by the Victoria Fire Department (VFD) to prevent it from collapsing.

On May 13, VicPD’s Major Crime Unite took control of the scene, after VFD told police the fire was suspicious. A search warrant was executed on the site, which took approximately 10 days to complete and required the use of excavators working in a grid pattern to search for evidence. Detectives were able to determine the fire was arson.

RELATED: VIDEO: Six months later, downtown Victoria business still feels the burn of Pandora fire

Police say the images released were taken prior to the fire and accurately depict what Mike Draeger looks like. (Victoria Police)

The hotel was known to be unoccupied, except for one person – the live-in caretaker Michael Draeger. Despite an “exhaustive” search, Draeger has never been found, leading investigators to the possibility that he may have perished in the fire. Draeger’s missing person file will remain an open and active investigation, says VicPD.

Detectives continue to pursue any new leads. Anyone with information about the Plaza Hotel fire, or the dissaperance or whereabouts of Draeger, is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-99507654 or to remain anonymous call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArsonVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One dead, five missing after helicopter crash off Greece, Trudeau says
Next story
RCMP recover stolen vehicles after man spots his truck on the road in Langford

Just Posted

Missing Plaza Hotel caretaker could have died in fire, says VicPD

Police say they have ‘exhausted’ all investigative leads into the arson

Symphony Splash another victim of COVID-19

Victoria Symphony cancels Inner Harbour event along with rest of season’s performances

RCMP recover stolen vehicles after man spots his truck on the road in Langford

Two suspects arrested, will face charges

Police to release more details about Plaza Hotel arson investigation

A Thursday virtual press conference is scheduled with Victoria police and fire departments

United Way, Vancity program helps Greater Victoria non-profits ‘Survive and Thrive’

Program helps non-profits, charities, social enterprises and co-ops with post-pandemic recovery

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

POLL: Do you know anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19?

B.C. recorded 34 new positive tests for COVID-19 April 29, bringing the… Continue reading

B.C.’s backroad bridges being built better, forest watchdog says

Investigation finds fewer unsafe culverts and crossings

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Bylaw orders Penticton resident to remove ‘scary’ clown mannequin from property

Mannequin on individual’s property deemed ‘offensive matter’ by bylaw officers

Woman stabbed, man arrested nearby in Nanaimo

One woman hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injury; man arrested and charged

FortisBC invests in renewable natural gas made from wood waste

New project features a facility operated in Fruitvale, B.C., in service as early as summer 2021

COVID-19: B.C. defers forest stumpage fees for three months

$80 million for industry struggling before pandemic

One dead, five missing after helicopter crash off Greece, Trudeau says

The search has been complicated by a large debris field, chief of defence says

Most Read