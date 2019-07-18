Missing Saanich man Jonah Donato, 40, was last seen in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. (Photos courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

Missing Saanich man last seen in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Jonah Donato, 40, travelled to the mainland in June

The Saanich Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing man Jonah Donato.

Donato is 40-years-old, is five-foot-six-inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He is balding with dark brown hair and may have some facial hair.

Donato is a Saanich resident but at some point in June, he travelled to the mainland. He was last seen in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, where it is believed he still is.

Police are concerned about his wellbeing and are asking anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts to call police.

The Saanich Police Department’s non-emergency line is 250-475-4321.

