Samantha Storey, 32, was last seen on July 17. (Courtesy VicPD)

MISSING: Samantha Storey was last seen on July 17

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 32-year-old

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk missing woman.

Samantha Storey is described as a 32-year-old Caucasian woman with long red and brown hair, which may be dyed black. She has blue eyes and is 5’9” with a medium build. She has tattoos on her arms, collarbone and back.

She was last seen on July 17.

Police are asking anyone who sees her to call 911, or anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, extension one.

ALSO READ: VicPD gives $230 ticket to man refusing to leave same location of large party just days before

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New study calls for new approach to tackling overdose crisis
Next story
‘Nervewracking’: Staff talk about stress of first B.C. school to start this year

Just Posted

Victoria group hosting online candlelight vigil for Overdose Awareness Day

Public invited to remember loved ones lost to overdose and to join social media event Aug. 31

MISSING: Samantha Storey was last seen on July 17

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 32-year-old

More than 600 people on the Peninsula receive extended COVID crisis supplement from province

The province extended the $300 program earlier this month

Canadian author Margaret Atwood to be keynote speaker at UBCM Conference

Atwood to speak on climate change, COVID and community

VicPD gives $230 ticket to man refusing to leave same location of large party just days before

Host issued $2,300 violation ticket Friday night

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

‘Nervewracking’: Staff talk about stress of first B.C. school to start this year

Stein Valley Nlakapamux School has been in session for four weeks,

O’Toole likely to move quickly to put stamp on federal Conservative party

O’Toole will have to make swift choices on who will be in his inner circle both on and off Parliament Hill

Golden Knights crush Canucks 5-0 to take Game 1 of NHL playoff series

Lehner gets shutout as Vegas proves too much for Vancouver

Island Health posts alert of possible COVID-19 exposure at Courtenay restaurant

Island Health has posted an advisory of possible exposure to COVID-19 at… Continue reading

Business near Nanaimo now guarded by animatronic dinosaur

Lantzville’s Stan Pottie purchased two dinos in auction this month

More than 300 homes under evacuation alert due to wildfire in B.C.’s Slocan Valley

Alert is due to the Talbot Creek wildfire

Talks needed on decriminalizing hard drugs to address opioid crisis, Tam says

Recent data shows a major spike in the number of people dying from toxic illicit drugs due to the pandemic

Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

The fire closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Merritt.

Most Read