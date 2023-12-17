Missing senior from Port Alberni found dead

Brian Watkins, 83 years old, had been missing from the Sproat Lake area since Dec. 13

Brian Watkins was last seen driving on Lakeshore Road in Port Alberni on Dec. 13, 2023. (RCMP PHOTO)

The search for an 83-year-old man with dementia missing from Port Alberni has ended tragically.

Port Alberni RCMP confirmed that Brian Watkins, who was reported missing on Dec. 13, 2023 from his home in Sproat Lake, was found dead. They did not release any other details.

Watkins had last been seen driving on Lakeshore Road in Port Alberni, in the Sproat Lake region, at approximately 9 p.m. on Dec. 13.

On Friday, Dec. 15 emergency personnel were stationed in front of a property on Lakeshore Road. Search and rescue volunteers from Alberni Valley Rescue Squad and Arrowsmith SAR among others were tasked with searching for the missing man.

Port Alberni RCMP are searching for a missing senior.

Brian Watkins, 83 years old, has dementia and was last seen driving on Lakeshore Road in Port Alberni on Dec. 13, 2023 at approximately 9 p.m.

Watkins drives a green 2000 Pontiac Sunfire with the B.C. licence plate 742 DHH. He is described as 5’11” tall and 174 pounds with short grey hair, blue eyes and black rimmed glasses.

Police are asking for CCTV from homes or businesses in the Lakeshore Road area and dash camera footage from anyone who was on the Pacific Rim Highway or near Sproat Lake and may have driven by Watkins after 9 p.m.

The public is asked to call police immediately at 250-723-2424 if they see Watkins or his vehicle.