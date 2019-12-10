MISSING: VicPD looking for man wanted on two outstanding warrants

Wesley Williams was last seen on Sept. 23

Victoria Police are looking for missing, wanted man Wesley Williams. (File courtesy of the Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police are asking the public for help in finding missing 37-year-old man Wesley Williams.

Williams is an Indigenous man standing approximately six feet tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and a neck tattoo which says “Crystal.”

Williams was last seen on Sept. 23 and reported missing on Dec. 2.

ALSO READ: Police take man to hospital after he barricaded himself in Victoria synagogue

He is wanted on two outstanding warrants, and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who sees Williams is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Victoria Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram