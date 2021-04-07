MISSING: Victoria police searching for high-risk missing woman, Shawna Buckles

Buckles, 34, last seen in Victoria in early March

Victoria police are asking for help locating high-risk missing woman, Shawna Buckles, who was last seen in early March. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for help locating a high-risk missing woman last seen in Victoria in early March.

Shawna Buckles, 34, is described as a Caucasian woman with shoulder-length light brown hair. She is 5’4” with a slim build.

Officers are working to ensure she is safe.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

