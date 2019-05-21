Police are asking for help locating missing man, Craigh Hughes. (Photo provided Victoria Police)

MISSING: Victoria police seek 42-year-old Craig Hughes

Hughes was last seen on May 20 at 5:45 a.m.

Victoria Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man, Craig Hughes.

Hughes is 42 years old, Caucasian standing five feet, nine inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a plaid green jacket, blue jeans and black dress shoes.

Hughes was last seen on May 20 at 5:45 a.m. and officers are concerned about his well-being.

Police ask anyone who sees Hughes or has information on his whereabouts, to call 250-995-7654.


