Better Mobility Saanich is looking to implement more car-sharing services for car-light or no-car families. (Black Press Media file photo)

Better Mobility Saanich is looking to implement more car-sharing services for car-light or no-car families. (Black Press Media file photo)

Mobility advocate calls on Saanich to engage with car-share providers

Improving access for residents could help district achieve climate targets: former councillor

Better Mobility Saanich is calling on the district to engage with car-share providers so vehicles can be accessed when needed by people choosing active transportation and/or a car-light lifestyle.

Formed earlier this year, the group advocates for the needs of all road users and has identified a number of strategic priorities. Among those is improved access to car share services, said organization member Dean Murdock, a former Saanich councillor.

Sharing services such as Modo allow people without a private vehicle to book one when they need it, and avoid the large expense that comes with owning.

“It creates a much more equitable transportation reality for residents who cannot afford a private automobile,” Murdock said.

ALSO READ: Saanich postpones Mount Douglas Park renaming vote until next month

Modo and other similar services provide vehicles in close proximity to users, downtown or in residential Victoria neighbourhoods.

“We need members who use the service often enough to be able to justify operation costs. It’s the members who are deciding where the vehicles are going,” said Sylvain Celaire, director of business development at Modo.

Celaire said expansion to Saanich could be a possibility if the company clearly sees the need and demand.

By making borrowed vehicles more accessible for residents, Murdock said, Saanich can make significant progress on its climate targets and reduce parking requirements. He hopes the District of Saanich will consider expressing this need to car-sharing services in the region on behalf of the community.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichTrafficVehicles

Previous story
Reopening anxiety: experts say shaking lockdown habits will be hard for some
Next story
Plans for Central Saanich community garden are germinating

Just Posted

The Saanich Fire Department responded to a fire on the second floor of an apartment building in the 400-block of Burnside Road East. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
UPDATE: Saanich firefighters save cat from Burnside Road apartment fire

Passengers onboard Air Canada flight 376 June 28 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
COVID-19 exposure reported on flight from Victoria to Montreal

Treasurer Jason Knight, president Sander Eijgenraam and Paul Murray, director-at-large of the Central Saanich Community Gardens Society stand on the municipal-owned property the society hopes to use for a project. The society hopes to lease the property for two years and begin construction next March, if rezoning and fundraising are successful. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Plans for Central Saanich community garden are germinating

Better Mobility Saanich is looking to implement more car-sharing services for car-light or no-car families. (Black Press Media file photo)
Mobility advocate calls on Saanich to engage with car-share providers