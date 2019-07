A downed wire caused the outage at approximately 3:45 a.m. Monday

A power outage in Central Saanich is affecting more than 500 BC Hydro customers.

The outage, caused by a downed wire, is impacting the area east of Central Saanich Road, north of Church Road and south of Ferguson Road.

Crews are on site and power is expected to be restored to the area around 10 a.m. Monday.

Power in the area has been off since approximately 3:45 a.m.

