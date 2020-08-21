Victoria Police released crime statistics for the first half of 2020. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Most criminal activity calls down in first half of 2020: Victoria police

More weapons, robberies, less panhandling and sexual assaults in seven and a half months of 2020

Crime data released by Victoria police shows jumps in mischief, weapons and break and enter calls for service in the first half of 2020.

VicPD released the downtown core crime statistics on Friday, with numbers for full years from 2016 to 2019 and the first seven and a half months of 2020.

Compared to 275 mischief calls in 2019, 2020 has had 312, with more than four months remaining in the year. Weapons calls jumped from 96 in 2019 to 154 in the first seven and a half months of 2020.

Break and enter calls for service also increased – from 162 in 2019 and 311 in the first seven and a half months of 2020, a roughly 50 per cent jump.

(VicPD handout)

Police recorded decreases in calls for service for a number of crimes including theft, down 36.98 per cent from 2019 to 2020 with more than four months remaining in the year. The same time period saw a 98.5 per cent decrease in shoplifting, a 19 per cent drop in drug calls and a 44 per cent drop in calls for indecent acts.

Traffic suspensions are down from 24 in 2019 to 15 in the first half of 2020. Vehicle thefts however went from 26 to 24.

Panhandling calls for service are also down from 16 in 2019 to nine so far this year.

READ ALSO: VicPD reports Victoria, Esquimalt crime rates on the rise

crime rateVicPDVictoria Police Department

Most Read