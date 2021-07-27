The majority of new infections in B.C. are now among people who have not had two doses of vaccine. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

The majority of new infections in B.C. are now among people who have not had two doses of vaccine. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

Most new B.C. COVID-19 cases are now among unvaccinated people

‘Walk-in-Wednesday’ immunization set for clinics on Aug. 4

With more than 80 per cent of eligible B.C. residents having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 61 per cent with two doses, the majority of new infections are among people who are not fully vaccinated.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control released data Tuesday showing the vast majority of new cases are among people who have had no vaccine or have not yet reached 21 days with the first shot.

To get more people protected as cases begin to rise again, particularly in the Interior Health region, health authorities are opening more drop-in clinics for people seeking a first dose or who have waited 49 days or more for a second dose. The province launched its “Vax for B.C.” program Tuesday, with a website to find drop-in, mobile and special event clinics around the province.

The program includes a “Walk-in Wednesday” event on Wednesday, Aug. 4, with all clinics offering walk-in doses for those age 12 and up, including those who had a first shot before June 16. People should bring photo identification and their immunization record card if they have had a first dose.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday the latest data show only five per cent of new infections are among people who have had two shots and two weeks to build immunization. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the latest effort to make vaccination easier to get as people take time off in summer.

“These next two weeks are crucial to our immunization campaign,” Henry said July 27.

Dr. Penny Ballam, leading the vaccination program, said the Vax for B.C. program is particularly targeting teens aged 12 to 17 while they are on summer vacation from school. Over August and September, large clinics will be scaled down and more small, convenient options will be offered in the community and schools.

RELATED: Pop-up clinics come to community centres

RELATED: Canada reaching COVID-19 vaccine for all

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Pacheedaht condemn cutting of trees by Fairy Creek protesters
Next story
Trucker sentenced to 12 1/2 years in hotel room death of Edmonton woman

Just Posted

Scott McMillan and fellow volunteers with the Esquimalt Firefighters Charitable Foundation hope to resume their fundraising through the Esquimalt Ribfest, scheduled for Sept. 10 to 12 in Bullen Park. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt Ribfest organizers licking their lips for September festival

A report of a man holding a gun during an argument in the 2500-block of Beacon Avenue July 26 amounted to nothing after RCMP determined the man wasn’t in possession of a weapon. (Black Press Media file photo)
Gun call at Sidney restaurant a mistake: RCMP

Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director Mike Hicks at Kemp Lake. ‘My run is over. It’s time for someone else to carry on,’ he says of his retirement. (Black Press Media file photo)
Mike Hicks retiring from politics, will not run in next election

B.C. Investment Management Corporation CEO Gordon Fyfe has led the corporation to achieve positive returns for the province’s civil service pension plan. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Victoria-based company nets record return for B.C. pension investment in pandemic year