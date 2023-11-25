Most of B.C.’s new jobs will need post-secondary training: labour outlook

Report says some form of post-secondary education will be necessary 75% of the time

The latest labour market survey for British Columbia says 75 per cent of the one million jobs needed over the next decade will require some level of post-secondary education or training.

The survey says about 650,000 of the openings will be to replace those leaving the workforce, while the rest will be created through economic growth.

The survey says some of the best job opportunities for those with degrees or diplomas are for nurses, elementary school teachers, software engineers and designers, social and community service workers, early childhood educators and police officers.

Among the skilled trades, there’s a need for cooks, carpenters, building superintendents, hairstylists and heavy equipment operators.

The government has released a new digital tool called Find Your Path to help people gain insight into the education and career planning they need for the job they want.

Selina Robinson, the post-secondary education minister, says with so many jobs needed, everyone can find their path to succeed in B.C.’s workforce.

