Movember muzzies appear on buses and firetrucks in Victoria

Adam Flint, a member of Saanich Planning and the co-chair for the Movember Victoria chapter, holding the Movember flag at Saanich municipal hall. (File photo)

Since it first arrived in Greater Victoria 11 years ago the Movember phenomenon has really grown on people.

Now it’s growing on machines around town, including double-decker B.C. Transit buses.

Bad puns aside, the men’s health campaign that started in Australia in 2003 thrives on fresh marketing. It’s evolved from raising money and awareness about prostate cancer and has added testicular cancer (the second most common cancer in young men globally) and men’s mental health and suicide prevention as causes it supports.

Saanich planning employee Adam Flint (inset photo) co-chairs the Greater Victoria chapter with Kyle Weagant and has helped co-ordinate the magnetic moustaches as well as supporting the organization of local teams and events called “M0-ments.” The chapter’s board has seven members and is well represented by local government and agencies, and it shows.

On Tuesday the Tommy Guns barber shop in the Hillside Shopping Centre is hosting Cuts for Nuts, pledging $10 from every haircut or shave to Movember.

B.C. Transit placed the campaign’s iconic moustache inside the front window of most of its double-decker buses (it doesn’t quite fit in the window of a regular bus, and blocks the driver’s vision). Saanich Fire has the magnetic moustache affixed to the front of its fire trucks. The City of Victoria has them on their public works vehicles. The District of Saanich has placed them on its fleet of electric cars. And don’t be surprised if at least one shows up on a Saanich Police patrol car.

They’re even on the ice resurfacers at Pearkes Arena.

“The town goes Mo-crazy, it really does,” Flint said. “Last year we had the moustache on six buses, now every double-decker is doing it, it’s really catching on.”

Many who register for Movember do it on teams, such as Flint’s team, The League of Municipal Ladies and Gentleman, which raised a combined $3,600 last year. Of course, one doesn’t have to grow a moustache to register. Mo-sisters are encouraged.

“It’s most often women who end up with the responsibility and care for men when they’re sick,” Flint said. “Our team is one-third women.”

