Multi-vehicle crash northbound on Pat Bay Highway causing delays

A pair of crashes on the Pat Bay Highway is causing delays for motorists.
As of 2:15 p.m., drivers were reporting long delays on Highway 17 due to a multi-vehicle crash northbound between Royal Oak Drive and Haliburton Road, near Beaver Lake.
The delays stretched into the Friday afternoon rush hour.
An earlier southbound crash near Tanner Road cleared quickly but fuled lingering delays.
Emergency crews are on scene in the northbound lanes of the Pat Bay, between Royal Oak and Haliburton, for a multi-vehicle crash. Traffic will be impacted. Expect delays or take alternate route.#yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/8vlOjQ5hSz
— Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) August 16, 2019
nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter