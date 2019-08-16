Multi-vehicle crash northbound on Pat Bay Highway causing delays

A pair of afternoon crashes snarls traffic on Highway 17, police advising residents to avoid the area

Highway 17 is experiencing some congestion after two afternoon crashes snarled both directions Friday. (Google Maps)

A pair of crashes on the Pat Bay Highway is causing delays for motorists.

As of 2:15 p.m., drivers were reporting long delays on Highway 17 due to a multi-vehicle crash northbound between Royal Oak Drive and Haliburton Road, near Beaver Lake.

The delays stretched into the Friday afternoon rush hour.

ALSO READ: Wedding dress stolen from Saanich bridal boutique in broad daylight

An earlier southbound crash near Tanner Road cleared quickly but fuled lingering delays.

Emergency crews are on scene in the northbound lanes of the Pat Bay, between Royal Oak and Haliburton, for a multi-vehicle crash. Traffic will be impacted. Expect delays or take alternate route.#yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/8vlOjQ5hSz — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) August 16, 2019



nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter