Multiple assailants ID’d in federal prison stabbing in Agassiz

CSC, RCMP investigating Kent Institution incident

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) confirmed there was an assault at Kent Institution in Agassiz on Friday, May 3.

The CSC stated the injured inmate was transported to outside hospital for treatment and has since returned to the maximum-security institution.

On the afternoon of May 3, emergency scanner traffic indicated a man had been stabbed 11 times at Kent Institution. The Agassiz Fire Department and two ambulances rushed to the scene. The man was flown to hospital via medical helicopter.

The CSC and Agassiz RCMP are investigating the incident. Multiple assailants have been identified and action has been taken.

No staff members or other inmates were injured during the incident.

“The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system,” The CSC stated. “In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures.”