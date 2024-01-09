Multiple inmates critically injured after altercations at B.C. prisons

Incident at Kent Institution in Agassiz followed quickly by assault reports at Matsqui Institution

Three inmates at Kent Institution in Agassiz were taken to hospital after a series of incidents on Thursday, Jan. 4.

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said five ambulances and two advanced care paramedic responder units arrived on the scene at the maximum security prison on Thursday evening. All three patients were in critical condition.

BCEHS spokesperson Jasprit Khandal also told The Observer that BCEHS responded to a call 10 minutes later at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford for a similar incident. Two ambulances were dispatched and two patients were transported to hospital. In a press release late last week, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said inmates were “involved in an altercation that resulted in many being the victims of an assault.”

The Abbotsford Regional Hospital was locked down for a period of time on Jan. 4. As of publication, no deaths from either incident have been reported.

As of publication, neither the CSC nor the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers have responded to The Observer’s request for comment on the Kent Institution incidents.

– With files from Vikki Hopes