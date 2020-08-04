Victoria police made several arrests over the B.C. Day long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

Multiple Victoria officers injured during violent incidents, including mental health calls over long weekend

Police deploy pepper spray, conducted energy weapon while arresting suspect

Several Victoria police officers were injured during calls over the long weekend, with one incident involving the use of pepper spray and a conducted energy weapon.

The Victoria Police Department issued a press release on Tuesday detailing three separate violent incidents.

On Monday, Aug. 3, multiple police arrived at a scene where a man was reportedly using a metal pole to break a bus stop shelter window near Quadra Street and Hillside Avenue.

When police moved in to make an arrest, the man reportedly began to fight with them, assaulting three officers before police deployed pepper spray, which was not effective. He was eventually taken into custody after police used a conducted energy weapon and received non-life-threatening injuries.

He faces recommended charges of assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest and mischief. The three assaulted officers received non-life-threatening injuries, police say, and were able to complete their shifts.

READ ALSO: B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

On Aug. 1 around 7:30 p.m. police were called with reports that a woman was in crisis and causing harm to herself in the 2400-block of Douglas Street.

The woman spat in the face of an officer while they were taking her into protective custody under the Mental Health Act. The woman was arrested for two counts of assaulting a peace officer and one count of obstructing a peace officer.

VicPD said the officers involved in the incident are required to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and follow up as required.

On July 31, police were called to a temporary housing facility on Gorge Road East for a report that a woman was being verbally and physically aggressive. When patrol officers arrived, the women reportedly continued to be aggressive and refused to leave the area.

VicPD arrested her, but say that once she was inside the police car, she kicked an arresting officer. The officer was able to complete her shift and the woman was transported to cells. She faces recommended charges of assaulting a peace officer, mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

READ ALSO: B.C. to review Police Act amid growing calls to defund police

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

