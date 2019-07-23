Nanaimo man wanted Canada-wide after walking away from Victoria halfway house

Jesse Wayne Goodale, 29, is wanted by Corrections Service Canada for suspension of his statutory release. (Photo submitted)

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued after a Nanaimo man walked away from a halfway house in Victoria yesterday.

Jesse Wayne Goodale, 29, is wanted by Corrections Service Canada for suspension of his statutory release.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Goodale walked away from the Salvation Army Community Residential Facility in Victoria at about 9 p.m. Monday.

Goodale had originally been sentenced to a four-year, 10-month sentence for aggravated assault prior to being released to the Salvation Army facility in Victoria. He had been residing there since July 4.

Goodale has a number of friends and family from Nanaimo and there is a strong possibility that he has or will return to the area, RCMP noted.

Goodale is indigenous, stands 5-foot-11, 220 pounds, has short dark hair, brown eyes and sports a goatee. He has a number of prominent tattoos, one of which is on his left hand that spells ‘Weed’ and ‘M.H.’ On his right hand, he has a tattoo of a crown, and on his right leg, ‘Mob.’ He has another on his chest which reads ‘Michelle Hamm memorial piece.’

Goodale should be considered violent and anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Anyone who knows of Goodale’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

