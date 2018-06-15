Using a laptop for personal use while on safety watch has cost a local sailor a small fine, a military court martial determined this week. iStock photo

Navy member pleads guilty to using personal device while on duty watch

Master Seaman Harrison Baycroft admits in court martial to using his laptop at the time

Many employers are strict on using one’s cellphone or other personal electronics while on the job, but most won’t send you to court.

That wasn’t the case for Master Seaman Harrison Baycroft, who pleaded guilty in a court martial on Wednesday at CFB Esquimalt. He had been discovered in November 2017 using his laptop while on safety watch on HMCS Edmonton.

“This is a serious matter as members standing watch must be able to perform their duties in an environment free of unnecessary distraction for safety and operational reasons,” said Major Doug Keirstead, public affairs officer for the Canadian Armed Forces.

ALSO READ: Mensah found guilty in CFB Esquimalt court martial

Military officials loosely compared Baycroft’s actions with the fact civilians aren’t permitted to text and drive, and noted that military personnel using a personal device on duty could have much more serious consequences.

Baycroft pleaded guilty to one charge of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline, and was sentenced to pay a fine of $200.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

