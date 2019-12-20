Nearly $35 million rolls into new View Royal handyDART facility

Cash comes from the federal, provincial governments and Victoria Transit Commission

A new handyDART operations and maintenance facility in View Royal will cost close to $35 million. (Black Press Media File Photo)

The new handyDART operations and maintenance facility in View Royal got a nearly $35 million boost Friday.

The funding comes in part from the Canadian government, with $12.6 million coming from the Public Transit Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The province will contribute $12.9 million and the Victoria Regional Transit Commission is contributing $6.9 million.

RELATED: Province overrules View Royal; plans to build handyDART facility

HandyDart bus services provide accessible, door-to-door, shared transit for people with reduced mobility, with an estimated 390,000 trips in Greater Victoria annually. Once the project is complete it will “ensure all residents have access to the opportunities and services they need,” reads a press release, along with allowing BC Transit to accommodate the expected increase in demand.

RELATED: View Royal turns down regional handyDART proposal

The new facility will accommodate approximately 110 handyDART buses, which is double the current fleet and will be the first facility in the province to receive the gold standard in Leadership in Energy and Environment Design (LEED).

LEED standards outline requirements for the best ways to reduce chemical use, energy waste, water waste, air pollution, solid wast and runoff associated with the building and site.

The existing handyDART facility on Glanford Avenue will be converted into a third operations and maintenance center for the conventional fleet.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.