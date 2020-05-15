The Honeycomb app allows people with dietary restrictions or allergies to order food safely. (Unsplash)

New app opens door to food orders for people with dietary restrictions, allergies

Honeycomb offers curated list of restaurants that cater to special diets

A new app is giving people with dietary restrictions easier access to ordering food online.

Honeycomb, operating in Victoria and Vancouver, allows users to find restaurants that are open for take-out or delivery based on dietary needs and allergies.

With the latest version of the app, the user is able to customize their account with nine preset diets and 29 common allergies to make ordering a meal a little bit easier. Honeycomb is linked directly to Doordash, Skip the Dishes and UberEats to make delivery a quick process.

According to Marina Dratwa, communications manager for Honeycomb, all the restaurants featured in the app have “diet-friendly options, use local ingredients and have reviews above three stars.”

The app includes gluten-free, celiac, keto, vegan, paleo, low-FODMAP, kosher, Hala and dairy-free diets. There is also a severity index to define how serious an allergy is.

The app was designed as a result of the CEO’s struggle in finding dining options after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.

For more information on the app visit honeycomb.ai.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Food

Most Read